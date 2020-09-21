IVWP: Finding a balance for the state’s unemployed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two big Mountain State races, how candidates differ on big issues facing the state, and what the candidates are hoping to change.

In segment one, Rep. Carol Miller (R-Dist. 3), Republican candidate for U.S. Congress Dist. 3, explains what she thinks her greatest accomplishments have been while in office, why she thinks Congress needs to find a balance between helping the unemployed and encouraging everyone to return to work, and what her mission has been from her first day in office.

