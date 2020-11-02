IWVP: A General Election like no other

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about we could expect from Tuesday’s election, how the coronavirus impacted the election, and whether the state should promote school choice.

In segment one, Professor Robert Rupp, professor of political science at West Virginia Wesleyan College, explains what he believes we can expect from Tuesday’s General Election, why he thinks Republicans will do very well in the Mountain State, and the impact the coronavirus had on this election cycle.

‘The Primary that Made a President’

In segment two, Rupp, author of the new book “The Primary that Made a President” explains why the 1960 Presidential Primary was such a critical Primary Election, what impact Former President John F. Kennedy’s religion had on his campaign, and the importance of “retail politics” in Kennedy’s day, as well as now in West Virginia.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.