IWVP: A new face in the legislature, helping unemployed West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we sit down with one of our state legislature’s “rookies” Delegate Kayla Young (D-Kanawha), a first-time lawmaker, to talk about what she wants to see happen this legislative session.

Young says one of the most important issues to her is dealing with unemployment, especially as many people, including Young herself, found themselves unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says she is working with the unemployment agency and her fellow lawmakers to see what can be done to help those who are now unemployed.

She says she’s also working on policy for small businesses and energy. Young, a small business owner born and raised in Kanawha County, said she chose to run for public office hoping to make a difference in the state.