IWVP: Across party lines – building a united front in state legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, the new Minority Leader for the West Virginia House of Delegates, Delegate Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha County) talks about working to make the minority party’s voice heard in a supermajority in the state legislature.

Skaff says he remembers what it was like working with the minority party and building relationships across the aisle when Democrats were a majority when he first joined the legislature in 2009, and hopes the House of Delegates can work together across party lines to meet common goals for the state.

He says he feels the legislature is on a united front in what it will take to help the state and small businesses through the pandemic.