IWVP: Assisting West Virginia firefighters during the fight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how best to provide educational opportunities during the pandemic, easing the burden on healthcare professionals, and why some firefighters are currently fighting for lost pay in the Mountain State.

In segment four, Ohio County attorney Teresa Toriseva explains why some West Virginia firefighters are fighting to get what she describes as lost wages and damages, how current lawsuits will provide retroactive pay and help fix the issue for the future, and why she says firefighters in whole are a great group to represent.

