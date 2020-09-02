IWVP: Attracting economic development to West Virginia

CHARLESTON. WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two of the big races for West Virginia State Senate, how to improve education in the state, and economic recovery throughout the Mountain State.

In segment one, Del. Andrew Robinson (D-Kanawha), the Democratic candidate for West Virginia State Senate, District 12, explains why he chose to run for State Senate, what he considers his greatest accomplishments while in the House of Representatives, and how he would attract economic development to the Mountain State.

