IWVP: Big West Virginia races and opposing candidate stances

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two big Mountain State races, how candidates differ on big issues facing the state, and what the candidates are hoping to change.

Finding a balance for the state’s unemployed

In segment one, Rep. Carol Miller (R-Dist. 3), Republican candidate for U.S. Congress Dist. 3, explains what she thinks her greatest accomplishments have been while in office, why she thinks Congress needs to find a balance between helping the unemployed and encouraging everyone to return to work, and what her mission has been from her first day in office.

Supporting families during the pandemic

In segment two, Hillary Turner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Dist. 3, explains what spurred her decision to run for Congress, how she thinks the government can pay for universal healthcare, and what she would do differently to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Helping veterans through agriculture

In segment three, Kent Leonhardt, the Republican candidate for State Agriculture Commissioner, explains what he believes to be his greatest accomplishments during his first term, how the state is growing the agriculture economy, and the impact the veteran’s farming program has on the Mountain State.

Equalling agriculture with economic development

In segment four, West Virginia Sen. Bob Beach (D-Monongalia), the Democratic candidate for State Agriculture Commissioner, explains what he believes he will bring to the office if elected, how he thinks agriculture equals economic development, and how he plans to address the issues different farmers struggle within the state.

