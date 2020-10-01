IWVP: Biggest accomplishments over two decades in office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the West Virginia Treasurer’s race, how the candidates stand on issues impacting the Mountain State, and how they hope to help West Virginia in the future.

In segment two, West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue explains what he believes to be his biggest accomplishments as State Treasurer, how he’s helped to return money into the pockets of West Virginia residents through the unclaimed property process, and how he’s helped to balance the state’s budget during his time in office.

Helping those throughout the Mountain State

In segment four, Perdue explains how the current Smart 529 Plan already benefits those wanting to further their education, how he’s confident about about the state handled providing medical marijuana to those who need it, and why he thinks voters should re-elect him.

