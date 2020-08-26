IWVP: Boosting education and frontline heros during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how best to provide educational opportunities during the pandemic, easing the burden on healthcare professionals, and why some firefighters are currently fighting for lost pay in the Mountain State.

Using broadband to benefit education

In segment one, Del. Daniel Linville (R-Cabell County) talks about what still needs to be done to increase broadband in West Virginia, why he believes the state will be ready to implement the new program that will provide internet to school children, and why internet access is so important for the education of West Virginians.

Online learning during the pandemic

In segment two, Dr. William Simmons, former president of Glenville State College, explains his concerns with online learning during the pandemic, whether new tests need to be developed to measure its effectiveness, and why personal contact between teachers and students is so important for education.

Easing the burden of healthcare professionals

In segment three, Tom Susman, president of TSG Consulting, explains the issues being encountered in health departments during the ongoing pandemic, how the coronavirus is causing health department staff to be overburdened, and how the state needs to strengthen the infrastructure in order to prepare for future medical needs.

Assisting West Virginia firefighters during the fight

In segment four, Ohio County attorney Teresa Toriseva explains why some West Virginia firefighters are fighting to get what she describes as lost wages and damages, how current lawsuits will provide retroactive pay and help fix the issue for the future, and why she says firefighters in whole are a great group to represent.

