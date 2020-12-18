IWVP: Bridging the digital divide

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Delegate Daniel Linville (R – Cabell County), vice-chair of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure, talks about an issue with a bipartisan agreement – the lack of broadband in rural West Virginia needs to be fixed. He says the state has put together a more accurate map to tailor resources to fund ways to expand and enhance broadband in the state. Previous maps have shown broadband in areas where there is none.

He says broadband has become an important part of 21st-century technology, and the digital divide has been highlighted amid the need for telehealth, telework and online learning during the pandemic.

