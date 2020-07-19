IWVP: Bringing closure to the families and COVID number tracking

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent guilty plea of Reta Mays for the VA Clarksburg Medical Center murders and what steps the state continues to take to combat the coronavirus.

In segment two, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explains how she hopes Reta’s Mays’ conviction will help bring closure for the families and how the investigation into the cases will continue. She also explains why she believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should continue to track COVID-19 cases.

