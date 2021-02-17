IWVP: Bringing jobs back to West Virginia’s economy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we look at the economics of the state’s political system with Professor John Deskins, Ph.D., director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Deskins says due to the pandemic, the state suffered the biggest economic shock it has ever seen with 94,000 jobs, or 13% of jobs, lost over the course of two to three months. Since the state started reopening, about 57,000 of those lost jobs have now been added back. According to Deskins, a major way to help the state’s economy is to make West Virginia more attractive to potential businesses and entrepreneurship.