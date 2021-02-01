IWVP: Bringing opportunities for access to higher education, broadband to kids in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, former West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue looks back at some of the highlights of his six terms in office, including the Smart 529 College Savings Program, which helps parents and guardians save for their children’s education.

He says as part of the program, they also started the 529 Walk to benefit foster children in the Mountain State by raising money for scholarships. According to Perdue, only about 2% of the state’s foster children get the opportunity to go on to higher education.

Perdue says one major issue he was focusing on when his last term ended is bringing broadband to West Virginia. He says he hopes to see the work continue because providing broadband across the state is critical to the Mountain State’s future. The problem with little to no access in more rural areas has been further highlighted by the ongoing pandemic as people need more internet access for virtual learning, telework and telehealth.