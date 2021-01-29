IWVP: Broadband, taxes and remembering Dennis Davis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice returns to talk about broadband and the income tax.

Justice says a major goal of his second term is to “blanket the state” in broadband, especially after the pandemic has shown the need for better, more reliable access to broadband in the state through online learning, telehealth and telework.

The governor says the possibility of eliminating the income tax in the state is a big undertaking, especially with the tax being 43% of the total revenue of the state. He says the idea has had a lot of appeal to many West Virginians, and making it happen will need to be an “all in type of approach” to see if there is a way to move forward with the endeavor. Justice also shares plans for the “Roads to Prosperity” project and making the state’s roads safer for drivers.

Justice and our host Mark Curtis also take a moment to honor the memory of Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, Dennis Davis, who died Jan. 19. Mark asks West Virginians to remember Davis’s legacy by buying a plant or flowers and placing them on a veteran’s grave at the state cemetery for veterans because Davis himself worked hard to keep the veterans’ cemeteries beautiful.