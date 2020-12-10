IWVP: Capito honors CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson on the Senate Floor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we take a look at U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) speech on the Floor of the U.S. Senate honoring CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson, Thursday, Dec. 3.

“She loved her community, and her community loved her back,” Capito said.

Capito said becoming a police officer was a dream come true for Johnson, and thanked her for protecting a community they both love.