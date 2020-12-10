Nominate a Remarkable Woman

IWVP: Capito honors CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson on the Senate Floor

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we take a look at U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) speech on the Floor of the U.S. Senate honoring CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson, Thursday, Dec. 3.

“She loved her community, and her community loved her back,” Capito said.

Capito said becoming a police officer was a dream come true for Johnson, and thanked her for protecting a community they both love.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS