IWVP: Charter schools, education savings accounts and public employee strikes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, charter schools and education savings accounts are once again a hot topic in the legislature. President of the West Virginia Education Association Dale Lee tells us why the organization is against that idea.

Lee says charter schools go against the advancement of public education in West Virginia and would mean the state paid for the option to have private schooling. Lee says the last time charter schools were in the legislative discussion, 86% of the public said they didn’t want them. With Education Savings Accounts, Lee says the organization is concerned those funds would cause taxpayers to pay for private schools.

Lee also discusses the bill concerning tighter restrictions on public employees’ worker strikes, which are already illegal in the Mountain State.