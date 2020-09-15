IWVP: Congress and current CARES Act legislation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the two big races in the state for Congress, how healthcare should be made available to all residents, and what should happen with the newest CARES Act legislation.

In segment three, David McKinley, (R-WV), the Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 1, explains why he chose to run for another term, what he believes to be his greatest accomplishments over the past 10 years, and where Congress stands on current CARES Act legislation.

