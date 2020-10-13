IWVP: Continuing the fight against opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia, we get into the race for West Virginia Attorney General, learn how the candidates differ on the major issues, and discover what the candidates hope to accomplish if elected.

In segment one, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey explains how he plans to help those searching for work in the Mountain State find a job, how he plans to continue the fight against the opioid crisis, and how he differs from his opponent in the race.

A future for West Virginia’s healthcare

In segment three, Morrisey explains why he feels the Affordable Care Act should be repealed, how he plans to help West Virginians keep their healthcare, and his top priorities if re-elected.

