IWVP: Converting to solar panels and the importance of having a low carbon footprint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the halting of the Atlanta Coast Pipeline will directly impact the state, why one local business decided to convert to solar energy and why some believe solar energy makes sense for Mountain State businesses.

In segment three, Nancy Bruns, co-owner of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, explains why the company is converting over to solar energy, why they believe it’s so important to have a low carbon footprint and how they expect to make their large investment back within 5-7 years.

