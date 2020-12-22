IWVP: Coronavirus, vaccination, and an exclusive interview with Dr. Birx

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk COVID-19 aid, response and vaccines in the Mountain State. Plus, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx joins our host Mark Curtis for an exclusive interview.

IWVP EXCLUSIVE: Talking COVID-19 and vaccines with Dr. Deborah Birx

In Segment 1, Chief Political Reporter and host Mark Curtis talks COVID-19 response in an exclusive interview with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx during her visit to the Mountain State earlier in the week just as vaccines started arriving in West Virginia.

She said the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state prompted her visit.

“Well, that’s why we wanted to come because obviously, you can see West Virginia right now, rising test positivity, rising cases, rising hospitalizations, rising fatalities. Now is the moment every West Virginian really needs to take care,” Dr. Birx said.

She also said she is excited to see the long-awaited vaccine finally begin to roll out as the first doses are given to those who need it most.

IWVP EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx discusses WV’s COVID-19 spike and precautions for the holidays

In Segment 2, we continue our exclusive interview with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx during her visit to West Virginia.

In the past weeks, the Mountain State has seen a spike in its coronavirus numbers. Dr. Birx says a lot of this came from before Thanksgiving, and the holiday is accelerating this increase.

She also urges people to keep their masks on even around friends and family, as many people move gatherings indoors as the weather grows colder. She says if people do choose to gather with close family and friends this holiday season, follow the CDC guidelines to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of the virus.

IWVP: Senator Capito’s husband makes history in Congressional Club

In Segment 3, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and her husband Charlie Capito talk about a first for the Congressional Club in Washington this coming year. For the first time in the club’s history, it will have a male president, Charlie Capito.

The Congressional Club first began in 1908 as a club for the spouses of members of Congress. In the early days of the club, it served primarily as a women’s social group, as all Congress members at the time were men. Charlie Capito says his first invitation for the Republican Spouses’ Club, 20 years ago when his wife made history as West Virginia’s first female elected to the House of Representatives, came in a pink correspondence.

The couple says having a supportive family is important for those making the tough decisions on Capitol Hill.

IWVP: Senator Capito discusses COVID-19 aid, response and vaccines

In Segment 4, we continue our conversation with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and her husband Charlie Capito, this time talking about policy and politics.

Senator Capito tells us she believes important components of a COVID-19 aid package include help for small businesses, schools and hospitals; providing for continued testing and rolling out vaccine distribution; and aiding those receiving unemployment due to the pandemic. She says a major part of making sure the vaccine can be sent out to states quickly, is making sure the funding is there for production.

Charlie Capito, a member of the West Virginia University Board of Governors and the Charleston Area Medical Center Board of Directors, talks about the university’s and hospital’s responses to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the curveballs they’ve been thrown.