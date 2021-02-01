IWVP: Could renewable energy industries bring more jobs to WV?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we hear from the State Director of the Sierra Club for West Virginia Karan Ireland. She says having a new federal administration that wants to move more toward renewable energy provides a huge opportunity in regard to climate change, reclamation in West Virginia and West Virginia jobs.

Ireland says wind operators and solar jobs have been the fastest-growing job sectors in the United States for a couple of years and bringing those industries to the Mountain State would create more jobs, including for coal miners who have lost work.

West Virginia Program Director for Solar United Neighbors Autumn Davis also returns to talk about the importance of policy to set the tone to make solar energy work in West Virginia. She says SUN hopes to see more pro-solar energy legislation bills passed in the Mountain State.