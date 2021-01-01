IWVP: COVID-19 precautions on West Virginia’s ski slopes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Joe Stevens with the West Virginia Ski Area Association says wintery weather on the slopes is a-go for ski season. While the ski resorts will be open, safety precautions will be in place to protect guests and employees from COVID-19. Stevens says he has one piece of advice for skiers – “Mask up.”

Face coverings will be required in lift lines, on the lifts and other areas. People can go to goskiwv.com for a full list of guidelines at the ski resorts. Stevens says in a normal year, the industry brings in $250 million and 5,000 jobs.