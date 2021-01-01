IWVP: COVID-19 precautions on West Virginia’s ski slopes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Joe Stevens with the West Virginia Ski Area Association says wintery weather on the slopes is a-go for ski season. While the ski resorts will be open, safety precautions will be in place to protect guests and employees from COVID-19. Stevens says he has one piece of advice for skiers – “Mask up.”
Face coverings will be required in lift lines, on the lifts and other areas. People can go to goskiwv.com for a full list of guidelines at the ski resorts. Stevens says in a normal year, the industry brings in $250 million and 5,000 jobs.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.