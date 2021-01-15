IWVP: COVID-19 vaccines and minority communities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we switch gears from politics to pandemic. Reverend Matthew Watts of Grace Baptist Church talks about the importance of getting the vaccine out to minority groups in the state.

Watts has been an advocate for providing COVID-19 testing to minority communities throughout the pandemic, as studies have shown minorities are two to three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the rest of the population. He commended the Kanawha County Commission and Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for making those testing events happen.

He says those statistics also make getting the vaccine available to minority communities important to protect the community.

