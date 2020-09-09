IWVP: COVID-19’s emotional toll

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the state prepared to reopen West Virginia schools, procedures schools will follow, and how schools will feed school children attending school remotely.

In segment two, West Virginia Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad explains what procedure schools will follow if a student tests positive for the coronavirus, her thoughts on the vaccine possibly being made available in October, and the emotional toll the pandemic has taken on parents.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.