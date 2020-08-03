IWVP: Creating transparency within the WV state government

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about what should be included in the COVID-aid package currently before Congress, why one state House employee is being hailed as a hero and how a Legislative Scorecard helps make government more transparent to voters.

In segment four, Jason Huffman, the state director of the West Virginia Chapter of Americans for Prosperity, explains how the organization’s “Legislative Scorecard” helps create transparency with the state government, how the information helps voters and how the organization hopes to change the political culture to encourage West Virginians to get more involved in politics.

