IWVP: Current and future steps to keep West Virginia safe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent guilty plea of Reta Mays for the VA Clarksburg Medical Center murders and what steps the state continues to take to combat the coronavirus.

In segment three, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh explains what steps the state government plans to take to bring the COVID-19 numbers down, why the governor chose to shut down the Monongalia County bars for 10 days and the steps Mountain State residents should take to keep themselves healthy during the pandemic.

