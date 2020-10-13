IWVP: Digging deep into the race for West Virginia Attorney General race

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia, we get into the race for West Virginia Attorney General, learn how the candidates differ on the major issues, and discover what the candidates hope to accomplish if elected.

Continuing the fight against opioids

In segment one, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey explains how he plans to help those searching for work in the Mountain State find a job, how he plans to continue the fight against the opioid crisis, and how he differs from his opponent in the race.

Helping those who could lose their coverage

In segment two, Sam Brown Petsonk, Democratic candidate for West Virginia Attorney General, explains how he differs from his opponent, why he believes Morrisey should have fought more for West Virginians in the opioid settlements, and why he believes hundreds of thousands of Mountain State residents will lose their health insurance if Morrisey is elected.

A future for West Virginia’s healthcare

In segment three, In segment three, Morrisey explains why he feels the Affordable Care Act should be repealed, how he plans to help West Virginians keep their healthcare, and his top priorities if re-elected.

Saving West Virginia’s power sector

In segment four, Petsonk explains why he disputes Morrisey’s claims that West Virginians will keep their health insurance if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, how he wants to help save the Mountain State’s power sector, and how he plans to fight for the state’s coal miners.

