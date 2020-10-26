IWVP: Digging into the race for West Virginia Governor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we dig deep into the race for West Virginia Governor, learn how the candidates differ on key issues, and discover what each candidate plans to do if elected.

Promoting economic development in the Mountain State

In segment one, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Democratic candidate for West Virginia Governor, explains why he decided to run for the office, what she would do differently for the state in terms of economic development, and what he has already done to help West Virginia small businesses.

A second term to help West Virginia

In segment two, Gov. Jim Justice, Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor explains why he chose to run for another term, what he believes to be his greatest accomplishments while in office, and how “Roads for Prosperity” has helped the Mountain State.

‘Choose a governor that you can be proud of’

In segment three, Salango grades Gov. Jim Justice’s response to the coronavirus, explains what Salango has done to help the Mountain State during the pandemic, and why he believes voters should vote for him.

Making his case for re-election

In segment four, Justice explains how he believes Salango stripped the funding from local health departments, what Justice has done for the state during the coronavirus pandemic, and how a federal investigation proved his privately-owned business’ dealings were on the up and up.

