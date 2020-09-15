IWVP: Digging into West Virginia’s big Congress races

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the two big races in the state for Congress, how healthcare should be made available to all residents, and what should happen with the newest CARES Act legislation.

Encouraging everyone to return to work

In segment 1, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), the Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 2, explains why he thinks he represents West Virginia values, how he thinks healthcare can be made more affordable for all, and how he thinks government should encourage residents to go back to work.

Supporting healthcare for all

In segment 2, Cathy Kunkel, the Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 2, explains why she thinks West Virginians should vote for her, why she supports Medicare for all, and what she thinks should be provided in the next stimulus package.

Congress and current CARES Act legislation

In segment three, David McKinley, (R-WV), the Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 1, explains why he chose to run for another term, what he believes to be his greatest accomplishments over the past 10 years, and where Congress stands on current CARES Act legislation.

Supporting STEM education in West Virginia

In segment four, Natalie Cline, the Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 1, explains why the opioid epidemic helped spur her decision to run for office, how she hopes to help provide broadband coverage for all West Virginians, and why she wants the state to invest in science, technology, engineering and math courses.

