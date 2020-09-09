IWVP: Discovering needed changes to the system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the state prepared to reopen West Virginia schools, procedures schools will follow, and how schools will feed school children attending school remotely.

In segment three, Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, explains how comfortable some teachers are with reopening schools, how he thinks the color-coded map will help, and how the state should determine if any changes need to be made to the system.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.