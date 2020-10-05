IWVP: Doing the work still needing to be done

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we delve into the race for West Virginia Secretary of State, discuss if the state is ready for automatic voter registration, and discuss how best to help Mountain State small businesses.

In segment one, Natalie Tennant, Democratic candidate of West Virginia Secretary of State, explains why much work still needs to be completed for automatic voter registration, why she believes this race comes down to “dignity and decency,” and why she takes issue with absentee ballot applications not being sent to all Mountain State voters for the General Election.

Helping small business in the Mountain State

In segment three, Tennant explains how she wants to make it easier for West Virginians to start small businesses, why she says the voting app is vulnerable and hackable, and what she plans to do for the state if elected.

