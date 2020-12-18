IWVP: Dr. Amjad says fewer people are picking up for contact tracers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia’s Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad says the state is starting to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, partially from Thanksgiving holiday travel, but not all of that data is in yet, and numbers could continue to increase.

She also says a significant number of people with COVID-19 aren’t answering their phones for contact tracing, urging people to pick up the phone because identifying those contacts is important to prevent further spread of the virus.

She says the number will usually be from your local health department.