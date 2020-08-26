IWVP: Easing the burden of healthcare professionals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how best to provide educational opportunities during the pandemic, easing the burden on healthcare professionals, and why some firefighters are currently fighting for lost pay in the Mountain State.

In segment three, Tom Susman, president of TSG Consulting, explains the issues being encountered in health departments during the ongoing pandemic, how the coronavirus is causing health department staff to be overburdened, and how the state needs to strengthen the infrastructure in order to prepare for future medical needs.

