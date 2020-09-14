IWVP: Encouraging everyone to return to work

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the two big races in the state for Congress, how healthcare should be made available to all residents, and what should happen with the newest CARES Act legislation.

In segment 1, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), the Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 2, explains why he thinks he represents West Virginia values, how he thinks healthcare can be made more affordable for all, and how he thinks government should encourage residents to go back to work.

