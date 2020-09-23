IWVP: Equalling agriculture with economic development

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two big Mountain State races, how candidates differ on big issues facing the state, and what the candidates are hoping to change.

In segment four, West Virginia Sen. Bob Beach (D-Monongalia), the Democratic candidate for State Agriculture Commissioner, explains what he believes he will bring to the office if elected, how he thinks agriculture equals economic development, and how he plans to address the issues different farmers struggle within the state.

