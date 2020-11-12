IWVP: Examining the 2020 election and the future of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the recent Presidential Election, how to make broadband more accessible in the Mountain State and priorities during upcoming legislative sessions.

Making broadband more available in West Virginia

In segment one, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explains what she thinks should be the first thing on the agenda when she gets back to Washington D.C., how she views the ongoing process concerning the 2020 Presidential Election, and what needs to happen to make broadband more accessible throughout the Mountain State.

The ‘Trump Effect’ and the Mountain State

In segment two, Danny Jones, the former mayor of Charleston, explains how he believes President Donald Trump should handle the ongoing process concerning the 2020 Presidential Election, how “the Trump effect” helped Republicans throughout the Mountain State, and what he expects from Riley Moore, the newly elected West Virginia State Treasurer.

The burden now placed on West Virginia Republicans

In segment three, Jones explains why he believes West Virginia voted in a Republican super majority, why the Republicans now have a burden placed on them by holding the majority, and what he thinks to be in the future for the state.

Priorities going into the next legislative session

In segment four, Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha) explains how he plans to help provide broadband to more West Virginians, what he sees to be the future of medical and recreational marijuana in the state, and what he considers to be the main issues as he goes into the next legislative session.

