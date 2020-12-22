IWVP EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Birx discusses WV’s COVID-19 spike, precautions for the holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we continue our exclusive interview with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx during her visit to West Virginia.

In the past weeks, the Mountain State has seen a spike in its coronavirus numbers. Dr. Birx says a lot of this came from before Thanksgiving, and the holiday is accelerating this increase.

She also urges people to keep their masks on even around friends and family, as many people move gatherings indoors as the weather grows colder. She says if people do choose to gather with close family and friends this holiday season, follow the CDC guidelines to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of the virus.