IWVP EXCLUSIVE: Talking COVID-19 and vaccines with Dr. Deborah Birx

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chief Political Reporter and host Mark Curtis talks COVID-19 response in an exclusive interview with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx during her visit to the Mountain State earlier in the week just as vaccines started arriving in West Virginia.

She said the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state prompted her visit.

“Well, that’s why we wanted to come because obviously, you can see West Virginia right now, rising test positivity, rising cases, rising hospitalizations, rising fatalities. Now is the moment every West Virginian really needs to take care,” Dr. Birx said.

She also said she is excited to see the long-awaited vaccine finally begin to roll out as the first doses are given to those who need it most.