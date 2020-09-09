IWVP: Feeding schoolchildren throughout the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the state prepared to reopen West Virginia schools, procedures schools will follow, and how schools will feed school children attending school remotely.

In segment 4, Seth DiStefano, policy outreach director for West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, explains his concerns with families being unable to get to a lunch drop-off site, with feeding those students who attend school online, and what the state needs from Congress to feed its families.

