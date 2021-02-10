IWVP: Finding ‘real solutions for real problems’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, continuing to gear up for the legislative session, we hear from Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier County) on what the party is hoping to see come out of the session. He says they are looking for “real solutions for real problems.”

One of those problems, Baldwin says, is healthcare as families and small businesses are “maxed out” amid the pandemic. He also says he hopes to continue fighting another issue West Virginia has been facing long before the COVID-19 pandemic – substance abuse. With crisis calls and overdoses both up, he says it’s important to continue the fight against the opioid crisis.

Baldwin says he hopes to find a way to be transparent and hear from the people on the issues affecting them, especially as there will not be as much access to the Capitol amid COVID-19 precautions.