IWVP: Funding to feed families during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Seth DiStefano with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy talks about the COVID-19 aid package. The recent package included funding for aid to child nutrition and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

DiStefano says in West Virginia, that funding will amount to about $100 extra dollars in federal food assistance per month per family. He says he believes its important for state lawmakers heading into the legislative session to keep these needs in mind and remember many families in the Mountain State were struggling with high rates of poverty and joblessness before the pandemic began.