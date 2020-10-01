IWVP: Getting inside the State Treasurer’s race

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the West Virginia Treasurer’s race, how the candidates stand on issues impacting the Mountain State, and how they hope to help West Virginia in the future.

Applying a ‘record of success’ to State Treasurer

In segment one, Riley Moore, Republican candidate for West Virginia Treasurer, explains what he hopes to accomplish if elected to the office, what experience he would bring, and how he differs from his opponent.

Biggest accomplishments over two decades in office

In segment two, West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue explains what he believes to be his biggest accomplishments as State Treasurer, how he’s helped to return money into the pockets of West Virginia residents through the unclaimed property process, and how he’s helped to balance the state’s budget during his time in office.

Helping those wishing to further their education

In segment three, Moore explains what he plans to do differently his opponent if elected, and how he wants to help those in the state wanting to go to college, and how he responds to critics who say he’s not qualified.

Helping those throughout the Mountain State

In segment four, Perdue explains how the current Smart 529 Plan already benefits those wanting to further their education, how he’s confident about how the state handled providing medical marijuana to those who need it, and why he thinks he should be re-elected.

