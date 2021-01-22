IWVP: Going back to the classroom – is it safe?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dale Lee, head of the West Virginia Education Associations talks about the West Virginia Board of Education’s decision to return to in-person learning.

He says the union should have been more involved in the decisions because the WVEA is member-driven and shares the concerns they have about returning to the classroom before vaccines are more widely available. Lee says he isn’t entirely against a complete return to the classroom, but believes now is not the time and the numbers for it to be a safe environment.

