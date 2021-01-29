IWVP: Gov. Justice: WV leads nation in vaccines, but we need more

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice talks about being sworn into a second term in office and how the Mountain State leads the nation in distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor shares the importance of bringing more COVID-19 vaccines to the Mountain State and how quickly the state has been putting its current supply into the arms of the people, especially the elderly. He also talks about bringing students back to the classroom while keeping both the kids and the teachers safe. Justice says it was important to return to in-person learning to help students struggling with online learning and potential problems at home.