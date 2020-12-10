IWVP: Grieving fallen hero Ptlm Johnson, COVID-19 in nursing homes and a stimulus update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Charleston and the Mountain State grieve their fallen hero, Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot in the line of duty Dec. 1.

Also in this episode, a congressman gives an update on the battle for a new stimulus package in Washington D.C. and AARP explains what they would like to see happen in Congress, especially in regards to transparency about COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson; congressman gives stimulus update

In Segment 1, Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) shares his heartfelt thoughts regarding the tragedy of Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s death after she was shot in the line of duty Dec. 1. He says in this time of grief for the city, it is important to look for ways to honor her legacy.

Mooney also gives an update on the stalemate battle of getting a stimulus package passed to provide aid to those impacted by shutdowns and layoffs caused by the pandemic.

‘We’re hurting’: Mayor shares fond memories of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson

In Segment 2, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin shares her grief and fond memories as the city mourns their Sister in Blue, CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson. The mayor says Johnson was one of nine women on the Charleston Police Department and her legacy will impact generations of women.

“The legacy and the gifts that she gave are going to impact and influence women for generations to come,” Goodwin said.

In January 2019, Johnson became the first police officer Goodwin swore into office.

Johnson’s final heroic act was selfless giving and continuing to save lives as an organ donor.

Capito honors CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson on the Senate Floor

In Segment 3, we take a look at U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) speech on the Floor of the U.S. Senate honoring CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson, Thursday, Dec. 3.

“She loved her community, and her community loved her back,” Capito said.

Capito said becoming a police officer was a dream come true for Johnson, and thanked her for protecting a community they both love.

AARP pushes for nursing home transparency amid pandemic

In Segment 4, Jane Marks, president of AARP West Virginia, begins by sharing her condolences for CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s loved ones. She says they feel the impact of the tragedy because, the AARP works closely with police to prevent frauds and scams, but they are also grieving as members of the community Johnson bravely served.

Marks also talks about what the organization wants to see in Congress this year, such as transparency about COVID-19 in nursing homes. Marks says while the Mountain State has done well in reporting this information and making it available to the public, not all states have provided this information.

She also says they want to make sure families have access to virtual visitation with residents to prevent social isolation and because residents want to see their loved ones.