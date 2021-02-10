IWVP: Hearing the minority party in a supermajority House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Minority Whip Delegate Sean Fluharty (D-Ohio County) talks about making the 23 Democrats’ voices heard in the 100-member House of Delegates among the Republican supermajority.

Fluharty says it will be important for the Democrats to work with the majority party to move forward legislation that benefits working West Virginians, and to speak up if a piece of legislation could have negative impacts on the majority of people in the state.

The minority whip also says he plans to continue his work with Republican Moore Capito in a bipartisan effort to get more high tech industries to West Virginia. The two have already formed a high tech caucus for the issue. Fluharty says the move will help diversify the state’s economy and bring more business to the Mountain State.