IWVP: Helping small business throughout the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about how Mountain State officials continue to battle against the coronavirus, the CARES Two package currently being discussed in Congress and how it could benefit the state.

In segment four, Rep. Alex Mooney, (R-WV) explains why he believes COVID-aid funding should help small businesses and help the state’s schools to reopen, how benefits should help encourage Mountain State employees should go back to work and who is eventually going to pay for the CARES packages.

