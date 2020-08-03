IWVP: Helping small business to help employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about what should be included in the COVID-aid package currently before Congress, why one state House employee is being hailed as a hero and how a Legislative Scorecard helps make government more transparent to voters.

In segment two, Paula Jean Swearengin, the Democratic candidate for Senate explains why the current $600 employment benefit should continue, why the government should help small businesses to be able to pay their employees a living wage and how the nation needs more “people servants” instead of “corporate servants” in Congress.

