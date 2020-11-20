IWVP: Helping the medically underserved

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we get to meet this year’s Miracle Network Champion Child, delve into West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Go D.O. program, and get an update on the state’s Jobs and Hope program.

In segment three, Dr. James Nemitz, president of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, continues the discussion of Go D.O. and their partnership with West Virginia Wesleyan College, how helping young students make their way to medical school is a “win-win” for everyone, and how the program will help the Mountain State’s medically underserved.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.