IWVP: Helping those in need during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss why everyone should be careful over Thanksgiving, we learn more about WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and find out how some are working to help those impacted economically by the pandemic.

In segment four, Charlotte Lane, chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission, explains why the commission decided to help those who could not pay their utility bills due to the pandemic, why she would like to see the state and federal government provide more help to those who cannot pay their bills, and why solar energy is so important for the Mountain State.

